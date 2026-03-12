Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 63.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 792,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,373,307 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $151,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6,225.0% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH stock opened at $147.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.52. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 52-week low of $121.06 and a 52-week high of $359.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($3.18). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 1.04%.The company had revenue of $11.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $180.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $190.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $158.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.71.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

