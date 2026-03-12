Capital World Investors Boosts Stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. $VIAV

Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,955,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.07% of Viavi Solutions worth $189,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $157,000. 95.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $30.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.27 and a 200 day moving average of $18.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.16 and a beta of 0.92. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $35.61.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $369.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.25 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 13.03% and a negative net margin of 3.38%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Viavi Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.220-4.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 24,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $579,991.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,869.31. This represents a 15.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 74,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $1,967,861.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,849,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,973,091.76. This represents a 3.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 485,772 shares of company stock valued at $12,736,803. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Monday, December 29th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.13.

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi’s product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

