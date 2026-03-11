Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Boosts Stake in SharkNinja, Inc. $SN

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 45.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 3.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in SharkNinja by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in SharkNinja by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in SharkNinja by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SN shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SharkNinja from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $128.00 target price on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.78.

In related news, CFO Adam Quigley sold 2,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.36, for a total transaction of $299,623.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 8,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,844.28. This represents a 23.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SN opened at $112.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.49. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $133.99.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. SharkNinja had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. SharkNinja has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

SharkNinja (NYSE: SN) is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of innovative small home appliances under the Shark® and Ninja® brands. The company’s product portfolio spans floorcare, cleaning and home environment products, including upright, cordless and robotic vacuum cleaners, steam mops and air purifiers. In the kitchen category, SharkNinja offers a broad range of cooking and food preparation solutions, such as countertop ovens, air fryers, multicookers, blenders and coffee makers. Its products are positioned to deliver user-friendly performance, innovative features and durable design for everyday household tasks.

Founded in 1998 as Euro-Pro Operating LLC, the company initially focused on the European market before expanding its presence in North America.

