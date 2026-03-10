3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Tuesday.
DDD stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,339,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,794,086. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. 3D Systems has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $321.85 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 2.39.
3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $106.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.99 million. 3D Systems had a net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 38.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that 3D Systems will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue beat and strong sequential growth — Q4 revenue was $106.3M, up 16% sequentially and above guidance, driven by new printer ramp and higher materials consumption; this top?line beat is the main catalyst for the rally. 3D Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Q1 2026 revenue guidance topped expectations — Management gave Q1 revenue guidance roughly $91M–$94M (midpoint ~$92.5M), slightly above Street estimates, signaling continued modest top?line momentum into the quarter. 3D Systems (DDD) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Growth in higher?margin end markets and cost focus — Management called out strength in medical technology and defense, and said spending reductions are a priority to improve margins, which investors view as supportive for future profitability. Why 3D Systems Stock Surged Today
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call details and management commentary available — For additional color on backlog, product ramps and margin plans see the full call transcript and highlights. Useful for investors modeling the recovery but not a new catalyst by itself. 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: EPS miss and continuing losses — Non?GAAP loss per share of $0.13 missed consensus (~$0.10) and the company reported a net loss for the quarter; profitability remains a work in progress. 3D Systems (DDD) Earnings Summary
- Negative Sentiment: Year?over?year revenue decline and volatility risk — Q4 sales were down ~4.3% vs. year?ago and the stock has shown intraday swings (some outlets reported a brief 4% slide), reflecting lingering execution and profitability risk. 3D Systems (DDD) Stock Slides 4% Despite Strong Q4 Revenue Performance
3D Systems, founded in 1986 by stereolithography pioneer Chuck Hull, is a leading provider of additive manufacturing solutions. Headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina, the company develops and sells a broad range of 3D printers, materials, software, and on-demand manufacturing services. Its core technologies include stereolithography (SLA), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal printing (DMP), and multi-jet printing (MJP), enabling customers to build prototypes, production parts, and complex geometries across a variety of industries.
The company’s hardware portfolio spans desktop to production-scale systems designed for applications in aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education.
