3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2026

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDDGet Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3D Systems

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in 3D Systems by 7.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,529,217 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 109,467 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 5,139.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Trading Down 0.4%

DDD stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,339,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,794,086. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. 3D Systems has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $321.85 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 2.39.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDDGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $106.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.99 million. 3D Systems had a net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 38.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that 3D Systems will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key 3D Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting 3D Systems this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue beat and strong sequential growth — Q4 revenue was $106.3M, up 16% sequentially and above guidance, driven by new printer ramp and higher materials consumption; this top?line beat is the main catalyst for the rally. 3D Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results
  • Positive Sentiment: Q1 2026 revenue guidance topped expectations — Management gave Q1 revenue guidance roughly $91M–$94M (midpoint ~$92.5M), slightly above Street estimates, signaling continued modest top?line momentum into the quarter. 3D Systems (DDD) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
  • Positive Sentiment: Growth in higher?margin end markets and cost focus — Management called out strength in medical technology and defense, and said spending reductions are a priority to improve margins, which investors view as supportive for future profitability. Why 3D Systems Stock Surged Today
  • Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call details and management commentary available — For additional color on backlog, product ramps and margin plans see the full call transcript and highlights. Useful for investors modeling the recovery but not a new catalyst by itself. 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
  • Negative Sentiment: EPS miss and continuing losses — Non?GAAP loss per share of $0.13 missed consensus (~$0.10) and the company reported a net loss for the quarter; profitability remains a work in progress. 3D Systems (DDD) Earnings Summary
  • Negative Sentiment: Year?over?year revenue decline and volatility risk — Q4 sales were down ~4.3% vs. year?ago and the stock has shown intraday swings (some outlets reported a brief 4% slide), reflecting lingering execution and profitability risk. 3D Systems (DDD) Stock Slides 4% Despite Strong Q4 Revenue Performance

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems, founded in 1986 by stereolithography pioneer Chuck Hull, is a leading provider of additive manufacturing solutions. Headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina, the company develops and sells a broad range of 3D printers, materials, software, and on-demand manufacturing services. Its core technologies include stereolithography (SLA), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal printing (DMP), and multi-jet printing (MJP), enabling customers to build prototypes, production parts, and complex geometries across a variety of industries.

The company’s hardware portfolio spans desktop to production-scale systems designed for applications in aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education.

