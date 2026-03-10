3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Tuesday.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on 3D Systems

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3D Systems

3D Systems Trading Down 0.4%

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in 3D Systems by 7.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,529,217 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 109,467 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 5,139.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

DDD stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,339,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,794,086. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. 3D Systems has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $321.85 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 2.39.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $106.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.99 million. 3D Systems had a net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 38.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that 3D Systems will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key 3D Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting 3D Systems this week:

3D Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3D Systems, founded in 1986 by stereolithography pioneer Chuck Hull, is a leading provider of additive manufacturing solutions. Headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina, the company develops and sells a broad range of 3D printers, materials, software, and on-demand manufacturing services. Its core technologies include stereolithography (SLA), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal printing (DMP), and multi-jet printing (MJP), enabling customers to build prototypes, production parts, and complex geometries across a variety of industries.

The company’s hardware portfolio spans desktop to production-scale systems designed for applications in aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.