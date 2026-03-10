Inceptionr LLC Invests $925,000 in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CocaCola in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CocaCola in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 337,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $26,046,230.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 342,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,410,296.60. This represents a 49.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO John Murphy sold 99,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $7,996,723.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 410,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,016,431. The trade was a 19.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 869,045 shares of company stock valued at $68,407,201. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KO. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial set a $85.00 price objective on CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $87.00 target price on CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

NYSE:KO opened at $77.85 on Tuesday. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $65.35 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.17. The firm has a market cap of $334.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.35.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. CocaCola had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 27.34%.The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from CocaCola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. CocaCola’s payout ratio is presently 67.11%.

The Coca?Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca?Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready?to?drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca?Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca?Cola, Diet Coke, Coca?Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

