S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 292,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,063 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $143,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,256,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,726,208,000 after acquiring an additional 161,719 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.0% during the second quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 11,091,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,848,502,000 after purchasing an additional 730,354 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,793,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,565,889,000 after purchasing an additional 42,724 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,188,945,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,135,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,125,766,000 after purchasing an additional 26,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $445.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $381.61 and a 1-year high of $579.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $481.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $496.84. The company has a market capitalization of $133.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.16%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.77 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $599.00 to $489.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Evercore set a $625.00 price target on shares of S&P Global and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $620.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $601.00 to $482.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seventeen have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $562.67.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

