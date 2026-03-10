BTIG Research Reiterates Buy Rating for LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD)

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 220.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LFMD. HC Wainwright cut their target price on LifeMD from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LifeMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. B. Riley Financial dropped their target price on shares of LifeMD from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research raised LifeMD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of LifeMD from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of LifeMD stock opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.58. LifeMD has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $15.84. The company has a market cap of $150.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.92.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in LifeMD by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 49,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of LifeMD by 110.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in LifeMD by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in LifeMD by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD (NASDAQ: LFMD) is a U.S.-based telehealth company that delivers on-demand, membership-based virtual healthcare services. Through its digital platform and mobile applications, LifeMD connects patients with board-certified healthcare providers for diagnosis, treatment and ongoing management of a range of acute and chronic conditions. The company’s core offering centers on personalized care plans supported by prescription fulfillment, lab testing and prescription delivery services.

LifeMD’s service portfolio spans several specialty areas, including men’s health, hormonal therapy, weight management and primary care.

