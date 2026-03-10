Swiss National Bank Sells 29,100 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 611,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 29,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $144,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. United Community Bank raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 169 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 884.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.35.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $374.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.61. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $459.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.06.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 19.59% and a negative return on equity of 936.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP James Ci Lee sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.85, for a total transaction of $234,776.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 257 shares in the company, valued at $89,654.45. This represents a 72.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 20,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.29, for a total value of $8,932,046.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,560.68. The trade was a 86.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 89,051 shares of company stock worth $34,430,409 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm’s product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate’s products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

