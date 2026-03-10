Vinva Investment Management Ltd Sells 29,029 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 67.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 29,029 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 284.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $2,655,236.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 2.4%

NYSE UPS opened at $99.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $123.70.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $24.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 6.28%.The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

