WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 459,613 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. $PBI

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 3,377.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 459,613 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBI. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,812,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 2,724.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 836,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,540,000 after acquiring an additional 806,471 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,683,000. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,691,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,889,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pitney Bowes in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research report on Friday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of PBI opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $13.11. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average of $10.69.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $477.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.47 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 7.65%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Pitney Bowes has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.600 EPS. Analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.37%.

In related news, CEO Kurt James Wolf sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 571,137 shares in the company, valued at $5,882,711.10. This trade represents a 20.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pitney Bowes Inc (NYSE: PBI) is an American technology company that specializes in shipping, mailing, and e-commerce solutions. Founded in 1920 by Walter Bowes and Arthur Pitney, the company pioneered postage meter technology and has since evolved to offer a broad portfolio of hardware, software, and services designed to streamline physical and digital communications. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Pitney Bowes leverages a century of expertise to serve enterprises, small businesses, and government agencies around the globe.

The company’s core offerings span mailing and shipping equipment, including postage meters, folder inserters, and address verification systems, alongside integrated software platforms for customer information management, data analytics, and location intelligence.

