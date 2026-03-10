Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) CFO Kevin Dennis Green Sells 27,796 Shares

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 27,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $55,869.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,168,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,870.95. The trade was a 2.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CERS opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.86. Cerus Corporation has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.89 million, a P/E ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 1.51.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 26.09% and a negative net margin of 7.58%.The business had revenue of $64.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.31 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cerus Corporation will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerus by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,783,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,147,000 after purchasing an additional 62,663 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 8,533,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,033,000 after buying an additional 213,917 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cerus by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,470,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after buying an additional 519,301 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cerus by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,632,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 733,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Cerus by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,423,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 25,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CERS shares. Wall Street Zen cut Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cerus in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cerus currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data flagged an apparent increase for the March 9 reporting period but shows 0 shares and reports a days-to-cover of 0.0 — the print looks incorrect or incomplete and should be treated as unreliable until exchanges update filings.

Analysts overview: The Globe and Mail ran a piece discussing analysts’ views on Cerus alongside peers (Fennec). That coverage provides context but does not appear to contain new company-specific catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: several insiders disclosed sales between Mar. 5–9 that reduce insider ownership by low-single-digit to mid-single-digit percentages. Notable filings: CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 78,187 shares (~$157k). COO Vivek Jayaraman sold 34,094 shares (~$68.5k). CFO Kevin D. Green sold 27,796 shares (~$55.9k). Director Richard J. Benjamin reported multiple sales (61,233; 40,426; 24,235 shares) at ~$2.06–$1.88 across Mar. 5–9. Insider Chrystal Jensen sold 30,845 shares (~$62k). Collectively, these are meaningful in signaling added supply and may weigh on sentiment even if sales were for personal/liquidity reasons. CEO filing: http://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1020214/000137725826000004/xslF345X05/ownership.xml COO filing: http://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1020214/000160545626000004/xslF345X05/ownership.xml Chrystal Jensen filing: http://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1020214/000156425226000004/xslF345X05/ownership.xml Richard Benjamin filings: http://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1020214/000129632226000004/xslF345X05/ownership.xml CFO filing: http://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1020214/000145935126000005/xslF345X05/ownership.xml

Cerus Corporation is a biomedical products company dedicated to enhancing the safety of blood transfusions worldwide. Its flagship offering, the INTERCEPT Blood System, employs pathogen reduction technology designed to inactivate a broad spectrum of viruses, bacteria, and parasites in donated platelets and plasma. This approach aims to mitigate the risk of transfusion-transmitted infections and improve blood component safety for patients.

The INTERCEPT platform integrates seamlessly into existing blood center workflows, providing a one-step treatment process for collected blood products.

