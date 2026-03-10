Vinva Investment Management Ltd Buys 9,340 Shares of Hologic, Inc. $HOLX

Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 182.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Hologic were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 23.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 437,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,516,000 after purchasing an additional 82,894 shares in the last quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich acquired a new stake in Hologic in the third quarter worth $4,182,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Hologic by 4.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 57,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 5.3% during the third quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $75.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $75.75.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Evercore cut Hologic from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hologic from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.42.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc (NASDAQ: HOLX) is a global medical technology company specializing in women’s health. Headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, the company develops and manufactures diagnostic products, imaging systems and surgical solutions designed to detect, diagnose and treat diseases with a primary focus on breast and skeletal health, gynecological conditions and molecular diagnostics. Its product portfolio includes digital mammography systems, 3D mammography solutions, bone densitometry equipment and molecular assays for infectious disease and oncology applications.

Since its founding in 1985, Hologic has grown through both internal innovation and strategic acquisitions.

