Fieldview Capital Management LLC Invests $1.94 Million in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Fieldview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 38,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in General Mills by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 10.9% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GIS opened at $43.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.26. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.78 and a 1-year high of $67.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of -0.05.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. General Mills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.580-3.790 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 52.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GIS. Evercore set a $45.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research lowered General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on General Mills from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Mizuho set a $47.00 price target on General Mills in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.42.

In other news, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total value of $72,225.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 48,568 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,549.20. This represents a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc (NYSE: GIS) is a multinational consumer foods company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded food products. Its product categories include ready-to-eat and hot cereals, baking mixes and ingredients, snacks and bars, refrigerated and frozen doughs, yogurt and other dairy products, and a variety of shelf-stable meals and meal components. The company’s portfolio features widely recognized consumer brands across grocery store, mass channel and foodservice outlets.

Founded in the early 20th century and incorporated under its current name in 1928, General Mills has grown through both internal brand development and strategic expansion to become a global food company.

