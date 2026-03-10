Fieldview Capital Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Fieldview Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 135.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. Fieldview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 800.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 45 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $500.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $409.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $507.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $457.00 to $397.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $478.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $358.46 per share, for a total transaction of $501,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,844. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ ROP opened at $363.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $379.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $443.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $313.07 and a 1 year high of $594.25.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.300-21.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 25.63%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: ROP) is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.