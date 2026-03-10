Fieldview Capital Management LLC Invests $1.59 Million in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Fieldview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Second Line Capital LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.2% in the second quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total transaction of $6,138,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 164,463 shares in the company, valued at $29,868,125.43. This trade represents a 17.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total value of $14,574,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,200,429.92. This represents a 11.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.8%

NYSE PM opened at $173.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $269.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.01. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.11 and a twelve month high of $191.30.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.70. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 12.09% and a negative return on equity of 130.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.83.

Read Our Latest Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.