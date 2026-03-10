Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. $AXTA Shares Sold by Fieldview Capital Management LLC

Fieldview Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 49,752 shares during the period. Fieldview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1,533.6% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 371.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1,404.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho set a $39.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $37.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.56.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $29.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.25 and a 200 day moving average of $30.93. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $35.72.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 7.39%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems is a global leader in the development, manufacture and sale of liquid and powder coatings. The company’s product portfolio spans refinish coatings for the automotive collision repair market, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) coatings for new vehicle production, and industrial coatings including electrodeposition (E-coat) and powder coatings for a variety of sectors such as architecture, heavy equipment and general industrial applications.

Tracing its roots to the 19th century and rebranded as Axalta following its separation from DuPont Performance Coatings in 2013, the company has built a presence in more than 100 countries.

