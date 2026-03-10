Fieldview Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in H. B. Fuller Company $FUL

Fieldview Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of H. B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,276 shares during the period. Fieldview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in H. B. Fuller were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of H. B. Fuller by 0.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of H. B. Fuller by 3.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of H. B. Fuller by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in H. B. Fuller by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in H. B. Fuller by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H. B. Fuller stock opened at $58.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.19 and its 200 day moving average is $60.71. H. B. Fuller Company has a one year low of $47.56 and a one year high of $68.63.

H. B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $894.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.34 million. H. B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 4.38%.H. B. Fuller’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that H. B. Fuller Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 5th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. H. B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is 31.33%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of H. B. Fuller in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of H. B. Fuller in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of H. B. Fuller from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of H. B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $66.00 target price on shares of H. B. Fuller in a report on Friday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

H. B. Fuller Company, founded in 1887 and headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, is a global adhesives and specialty chemical solutions provider serving a wide array of industries. The company develops, manufactures and markets adhesive technologies, sealants, polymers and related chemical products designed to enhance product performance, sustainability and manufacturing efficiency.

Fuller’s product portfolio spans multiple market segments, including packaging and converting, general industrial assembly, electronics, transportation, hygiene and construction.

