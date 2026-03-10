6,882 Shares in Cintas Corporation $CTAS Bought by Fieldview Capital Management LLC

Fieldview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 1,092.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Cintas by 57.0% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 84.0% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

Cintas stock opened at $200.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $80.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.53, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.71. Cintas Corporation has a 1 year low of $180.39 and a 1 year high of $229.24.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 17.58%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.810-4.880 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 52.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTAS. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $181.00 price target (up from $176.00) on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cintas from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $184.00 price objective on Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.17.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

