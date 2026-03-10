Fieldview Capital Management LLC Invests $2.23 Million in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated $CAKE

Fieldview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 40,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 39.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 32.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $62.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.13. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52 week low of $42.69 and a 52 week high of $69.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96.

Cheesecake Factory Increases Dividend

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 45.68%. The firm had revenue of $961.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is presently 39.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alexander L. Cappello sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $40,474.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,339.54. This trade represents a 9.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ashley W. Hanscom sold 2,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total value of $193,703.64. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,041 shares in the company, valued at $724,731.24. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 15,376 shares of company stock worth $1,010,219 over the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on Cheesecake Factory and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $62.00 price objective on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Stephens lowered Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.81.

About Cheesecake Factory

(Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) is an American restaurant company and distributor renowned for its full-service casual-dining concept and specialty cheesecakes. Headquartered in Calabasas Hills, California, the company operates more than 200 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory® brand across the United States, Puerto Rico and select international markets. In addition to sit-down dining, Cheesecake Factory franchised locations offer catering and take-out services, while a separate manufacturing arm supplies branded cheesecakes and desserts to supermarkets, hotels and other foodservice operators.

The origins of the brand trace back to a small cheesecake bakery founded in Detroit in the 1940s.

Featured Stories

