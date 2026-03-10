LGT Group Foundation Purchases 81,134 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited $HDB

LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,748 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,134 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $5,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 100.6% in the third quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,506,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,452,000 after buying an additional 755,200 shares in the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 383,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,088,000 after buying an additional 189,303 shares in the last quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 209,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 104,525 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,369,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in HDFC Bank by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,687,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,641,000 after acquiring an additional 735,409 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $29.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.76. The stock has a market cap of $151.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.56. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $39.81.

HDB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

HDFC Bank Limited is one of India’s leading private sector banks, headquartered in Mumbai. Incorporated in 1994 and promoted by Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), the bank provides a full range of banking and financial services to retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and corporate customers. It is publicly listed and also accessible to international investors through American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol HDB.

The bank’s core activities include retail banking (deposit accounts, personal loans, home loans, auto loans, and credit cards), commercial and corporate banking (working capital finance, term lending, trade finance and treasury services), and transaction banking (cash management and payment solutions).

