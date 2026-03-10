Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 78.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 217.5% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $78.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.14. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.44 and a 1 year high of $79.08.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2514 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities between 5 and 10 years and are publicly issued.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.