WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases New Shares in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,171,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 42 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $931.38 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1-year low of $488.45 and a 1-year high of $1,034.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $956.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $854.84.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PH shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $990.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $941.00 to $965.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $995.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Parker-Hannifin

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Matthew A. Jacobson sold 564 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.94, for a total transaction of $535,766.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,940. The trade was a 36.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,457 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $946.48, for a total value of $1,379,021.36. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,918.40. This trade represents a 36.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,551 shares of company stock worth $12,117,502. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin’s product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.