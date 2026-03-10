LGT Group Foundation Makes New $1.79 Million Investment in Wix.com Ltd. $WIX

LGT Group Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WIX. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wix.com by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 154 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 632.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 366 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 100.0% during the third quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Wix.com from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Citizens Jmp decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $185.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Wix.com from $155.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Wix.com from $150.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wix.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.50.

Key Headlines Impacting Wix.com

Wix.com Stock Performance

Shares of WIX opened at $92.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 113.58, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.36. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $60.22 and a 52 week high of $191.24.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The information services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.45. Wix.com had a net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 70.04%. The company had revenue of $524.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to repurchase up to 40.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based platform that enables individuals and businesses to create, manage and develop professional web presences through an intuitive drag-and-drop interface. The company’s software-as-a-service model provides hosting, customizable templates and a range of design tools, eliminating the need for coding expertise. Users can choose from a variety of premium plans to access custom domains, enhanced storage, and advanced performance features tailored to personal projects, small businesses and online storefronts.

Beyond its core website builder, Wix offers a suite of complementary services designed to support digital growth and marketing.

Featured Stories

