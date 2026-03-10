WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $6.33 Million Investment in Gartner, Inc. $IT

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,326,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the second quarter worth $27,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gartner in the second quarter valued at $48,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 1,130.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 1,284.6% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In related news, Director Stephen G. Pagliuca bought 43,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $229.57 per share, for a total transaction of $9,940,381.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 111,613 shares in the company, valued at $25,622,996.41. This represents a 63.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on IT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $204.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Gartner in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.70.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $166.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.94. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.18 and a 52 week high of $476.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 102.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.45 earnings per share. Gartner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.300- EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc is a global research and advisory firm that provides insights, advice and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, customer service and other business functions. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Gartner specializes in helping organizations make informed decisions about technology, operations and strategy through a combination of published research, advisory services, consulting, executive programs and events.

The company’s offerings include proprietary research reports, market forecasts, and analytical frameworks that are widely used by technology buyers and vendors.

