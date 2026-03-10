Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 4,480 Shares of Stock

Mexico Fund, Inc. (The) (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.34 per share, for a total transaction of $95,603.20. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 1,735,101 shares in the company, valued at $37,027,055.34. This trade represents a 0.26% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 32,126 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.69 per share, with a total value of $728,938.94.

On Thursday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,115 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $68,436.55.

On Monday, January 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,000 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $21,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 550 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $11,709.50.

On Monday, January 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,520 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $51,534.00.

On Friday, January 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.24 per share, with a total value of $202.40.

On Tuesday, December 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 16,228 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $323,748.60.

On Monday, December 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 28,475 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.22 per share, for a total transaction of $575,764.50.

On Friday, December 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,400 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.91 per share, with a total value of $187,154.00.

On Thursday, December 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,008 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $121,361.60.

Mexico Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MXF opened at $20.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.05. Mexico Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

Mexico Fund Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Mexico Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. This is an increase from Mexico Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Mexico Fund by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 105,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mexico Fund by 775.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mexico Fund by 92.3% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mexico Fund by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 14,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its stake in Mexico Fund by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 130,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the period.

About Mexico Fund

(Get Free Report)

The Mexico Fund, Inc (NYSE: MXF) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation through exposure to Mexican securities. The fund primarily invests in equity instruments of companies organized or principally operating in Mexico, spanning a range of sectors such as financial services, consumer goods, industrials and energy. It may also allocate portions of its portfolio to fixed-income securities, including government and corporate bonds, when attractive opportunities arise.

Launched in 1991 and incorporated under Maryland law, The Mexico Fund offers U.S.

