Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 4,480 Shares of Stock

Mexico Fund, Inc. (The) (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.34 per share, for a total transaction of $95,603.20. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 1,735,101 shares in the company, valued at $37,027,055.34. This trade represents a 0.26% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 32,126 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.69 per share, with a total value of $728,938.94.
- On Thursday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,115 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $68,436.55.
- On Monday, January 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,000 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $21,500.00.
- On Wednesday, January 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 550 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $11,709.50.
- On Monday, January 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,520 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $51,534.00.
- On Friday, January 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.24 per share, with a total value of $202.40.
- On Tuesday, December 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 16,228 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $323,748.60.
- On Monday, December 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 28,475 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.22 per share, for a total transaction of $575,764.50.
- On Friday, December 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,400 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.91 per share, with a total value of $187,154.00.
- On Thursday, December 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,008 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $121,361.60.
Mexico Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MXF opened at $20.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.05. Mexico Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $23.00.
Institutional Trading of Mexico Fund
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Mexico Fund by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 105,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mexico Fund by 775.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mexico Fund by 92.3% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mexico Fund by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 14,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its stake in Mexico Fund by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 130,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the period.
About Mexico Fund
The Mexico Fund, Inc (NYSE: MXF) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation through exposure to Mexican securities. The fund primarily invests in equity instruments of companies organized or principally operating in Mexico, spanning a range of sectors such as financial services, consumer goods, industrials and energy. It may also allocate portions of its portfolio to fixed-income securities, including government and corporate bonds, when attractive opportunities arise.
Launched in 1991 and incorporated under Maryland law, The Mexico Fund offers U.S.
