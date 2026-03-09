Avalanche Hits Market Cap of $3.98 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 9th. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $9.23 or 0.00013346 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $3.98 billion and approximately $296.31 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000109 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000138 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001811 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00003615 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002551 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000122 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000560 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000076 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000019 BTC.
Avalanche Profile
Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 463,441,061 coins and its circulating supply is 431,771,961 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Avalanche Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
