Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Price

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 25.74% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JD. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Arete Research set a $32.00 price objective on JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Zacks Research raised JD.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded JD.com from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.36.
JD.com Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On JD.com
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Binnacle Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 365.8% in the 3rd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1,020.0% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in JD.com by 62.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in JD.com by 191.3% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.
JD.com Company Profile
JD.com is a major Chinese e-commerce company that operates a comprehensive online retail platform selling a wide range of consumer goods, including electronics, appliances, apparel, groceries and everyday household items. The company combines direct retailing—purchasing inventory and selling products itself—with a marketplace for third-party merchants, offering consumers both self-operated and third-party choices. In addition to its core retail business, JD.com has expanded into adjacent services such as digital marketplaces for cross-border commerce, online pharmacy and healthcare services, and enterprise-facing cloud and technology solutions.
A distinctive feature of JD.com’s business model is its integrated logistics and fulfillment network.
