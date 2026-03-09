Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Price

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 25.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JD. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Arete Research set a $32.00 price objective on JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Zacks Research raised JD.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded JD.com from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.36.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.04. 3,182,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,120,548. JD.com has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $45.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.29 and its 200 day moving average is $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.41.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Binnacle Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 365.8% in the 3rd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1,020.0% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in JD.com by 62.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in JD.com by 191.3% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com is a major Chinese e-commerce company that operates a comprehensive online retail platform selling a wide range of consumer goods, including electronics, appliances, apparel, groceries and everyday household items. The company combines direct retailing—purchasing inventory and selling products itself—with a marketplace for third-party merchants, offering consumers both self-operated and third-party choices. In addition to its core retail business, JD.com has expanded into adjacent services such as digital marketplaces for cross-border commerce, online pharmacy and healthcare services, and enterprise-facing cloud and technology solutions.

A distinctive feature of JD.com’s business model is its integrated logistics and fulfillment network.

