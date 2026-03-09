WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 30,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,349,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,437,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.7% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 413.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,025,000 after buying an additional 27,127 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Barclays upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $270.50 to $266.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.09.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS opened at $221.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.36 and a 1 year high of $272.60. The stock has a market cap of $244.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.42.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.57, for a total value of $119,663,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 891,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,899,254.28. This represents a 38.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.86, for a total transaction of $5,801,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,080,974.78. The trade was a 34.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 694,134 shares of company stock worth $150,847,799. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

