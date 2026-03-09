Swiss National Bank Sells 127,900 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,679,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 127,900 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises 0.4% of Swiss National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $755,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 129.1% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. American Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management bought a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM opened at $258.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $242.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $214.50 and a twelve month high of $324.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.58.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 60.27%.

In other news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $304.00 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 9,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,432. This trade represents a 12.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Miebach acquired 434 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $233.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,265.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 434 shares in the company, valued at $101,265.22. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased 1,484 shares of company stock valued at $417,157 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Oppenheimer set a $380.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Argus set a $360.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.87.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

