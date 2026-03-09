Brokerages Set Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Price Target at $10.00

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

REPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th.

In other news, Director Kapil Dhingra sold 3,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $32,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 13,597.5% in the 3rd quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,630,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after buying an additional 1,618,100 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 1,296.2% during the 3rd quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 2,621,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,292 shares during the last quarter. Saturn V Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,198,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 394.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 54,178 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the second quarter worth approximately $4,325,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REPL opened at $8.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $666.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.60. Replimune Group has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Replimune Group will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on developing next?generation oncolytic immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company’s proprietary “RP” platform leverages genetically engineered herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) vectors armed with immunomodulatory payloads to selectively infect, replicate within and destroy cancer cells, while also stimulating systemic antitumor immune responses.

Replimune’s lead candidate, RP1, incorporates GM-CSF and a fusogenic protein to enhance both direct oncolysis and immune activation.

