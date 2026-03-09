Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,225,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 157,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $539,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,653,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,510,615,000 after purchasing an additional 773,788 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,373,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,331,795,000 after buying an additional 1,349,713 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,690,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,152,974,000 after buying an additional 314,489 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $1,980,700,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,913,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,098,583,000 after buying an additional 277,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total value of $10,410,657.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 323,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,495,965.44. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $1,318,150.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,614.57. This trade represents a 20.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and have sold 73,623 shares worth $27,307,408. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Trading Down 6.7%

Micron Technology stock opened at $370.30 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $455.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $379.98 and its 200-day moving average is $263.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $416.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MU. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.83.

Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

