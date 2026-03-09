General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.3913.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Evercore raised their price objective on General Motors from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. SouthState Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 351 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $75.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $67.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. General Motors has a 1-year low of $41.60 and a 1-year high of $87.62.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.25. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.46%.The business had revenue of $45.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto manufacturer to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.92%.

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world’s largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM’s operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

