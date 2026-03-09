Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 552,139 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,810,918 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 552,139 shares during the period. Boston Scientific makes up 0.6% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $762,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $2,089,937,000. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $746,655,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 42,978.9% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,884,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $672,128,000 after buying an additional 6,868,459 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 223.7% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 5,312,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $518,660,000 after buying an additional 3,671,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 133.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,938,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $482,170,000 after buying an additional 2,823,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $115.00 price objective on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.36.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $15,042,634.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,411,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,983,105.15. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $71.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $105.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.69. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $109.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.47.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Featured Stories

