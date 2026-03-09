Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 16,400 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,307,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $424,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,751,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,522,129,000 after buying an additional 993,432 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $960,390,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 46.7% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,077,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,796 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,489,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,755,000 after purchasing an additional 621,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 42.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,124,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,853 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of CL stock opened at $93.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $75.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.28. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1 year low of $74.54 and a 1 year high of $100.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.03.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 353.72% and a net margin of 10.45%.Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, COO Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $3,311,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 10,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,363.15. This trade represents a 77.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 97,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $9,223,659.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 55,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,073.70. The trade was a 63.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 184,683 shares of company stock valued at $17,486,693 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company’s core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

