Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,617,915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 65,547 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $406,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,773,624,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,058,086 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $517,218,000 after buying an additional 1,388,133 shares in the last quarter. Tableaux LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,884,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 22,167.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,032,319 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $229,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 243.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,116,945 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $247,817,000 after acquiring an additional 791,526 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.17, for a total value of $4,701,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 231,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,341,500.31. This trade represents a 7.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of LOW opened at $251.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $268.21 and a 200 day moving average of $254.60. The company has a market cap of $141.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.98. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.38 and a 52-week high of $293.06.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 61.40%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $316.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe’s also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.