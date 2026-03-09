Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,728,162 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $659,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 38.6% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 424 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.5%
NYSE:UBER opened at $75.07 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.25. The stock has a market cap of $154.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.63 and a 12 month high of $101.99.
Key Stories Impacting Uber Technologies
Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Uber’s profitability milestone and strategic messaging at the Morgan Stanley conference underline management’s plan to diversify and monetize the platform, and Pershing Square’s large position (Bill Ackman exposure) signals heavyweight investor confidence. Uber Outlines Strategic Vision at Morgan Stanley Conference
- Positive Sentiment: Uber is rolling out Uber Autonomous Solutions and moving ahead with Uber Air (Joby eVTOL partnerships) — expanding the app beyond human drivers into autonomous cars and air taxis, which can increase addressable market and long-term revenue streams if execution goes as planned. Uber Expands Autonomous And Air Taxi Services
- Positive Sentiment: High-profile bullish commentary from influencers (e.g., Jim Cramer urging long-term holders to stay) can support retail demand and sentiment momentum even when fundamentals are mixed. Jim Cramer on Uber
- Positive Sentiment: Geographic/product expansion: Uber launched intercity bus ticketing in India, a low-cost, high-volume market expansion that could add incremental gross bookings and improve local monetization. Uber launches Intercity Bus ticketing in India
- Neutral Sentiment: Corporate/social PR: Uber partnered with a foundation to expand impaired-driving education — positive for brand and regulatory goodwill but limited direct financial impact. Foundation partners with Uber on impaired-driving education
- Neutral Sentiment: Insider/insider-like trades and small news items (e.g., reports of a senator acquiring UBER stock; profiles comparing UBER to other firms) are noted by outlets but are unlikely to move fundamentals materially. Stock Acquired Sen. John Boozman
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive risk from rapid Waymo robotaxi expansion: independent reporting flags that Waymo’s rollout is accelerating a shift to autonomous robotaxis that could compress driver-based margins and bookings for Uber in markets where AVs scale. This competitive threat is a key overhang on Uber’s valuation. How autonomous vehicles are disrupting the rideshare economy
- Negative Sentiment: Market skepticism persists despite profitability: commentary and analysis note that profitability alone hasn’t driven multiple expansion because growth has slowed, recent EPS missed estimates, and guidance is cautious — factors keeping the stock range-bound. Uber is finally profitable. So why is the stock still going nowhere?
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently commented on UBER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.53.
View Our Latest Report on UBER
Insider Activity at Uber Technologies
In other news, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy bought 22,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,776.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,867.50. This trade represents a 357.02% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $260,937.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 176,584 shares in the company, valued at $14,744,764. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Uber Technologies Profile
Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.
Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Uber Technologies
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.