Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,728,162 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $659,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 38.6% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 424 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:UBER opened at $75.07 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.25. The stock has a market cap of $154.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.63 and a 12 month high of $101.99.

Key Stories Impacting Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 43.63%. The company had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on UBER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.53.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other news, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy bought 22,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,776.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,867.50. This trade represents a 357.02% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $260,937.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 176,584 shares in the company, valued at $14,744,764. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

