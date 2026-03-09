Stargate Finance Price Up 9.3% Over Last Week (STG)

Stargate Finance (STG) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One Stargate Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Stargate Finance has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stargate Finance has a market capitalization of $119.30 million and approximately $5.54 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stargate Finance alerts:

Stargate Finance Profile

Stargate Finance’s genesis date was March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,951,371 tokens. The official website for Stargate Finance is stargate.finance. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stargate Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero. Stargate’s vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process. Telegram, Medium?Whitepaper”

