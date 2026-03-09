PFG Advisors Invests $15.82 Million in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,824,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.6% of PFG Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,488,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,172,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,963 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,570,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,122,455,000 after buying an additional 201,983 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,271,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,553,830,000 after buying an additional 4,378,977 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,229,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,802,591,000 after buying an additional 398,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,201,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,437,403,000 after buying an additional 601,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $675.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $690.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $678.51. The company has a market capitalization of $742.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $700.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

