Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,258 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $35,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Matthew S. Levatich sold 1,476 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $239,348.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,349 shares in the company, valued at $3,948,433.84. This trade represents a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nicholas J. Piazza sold 6,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $1,066,246.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 31,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,036,792.48. This represents a 17.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock opened at $138.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $77.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $165.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.76.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 12.72%.The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. HSBC increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.85.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson’s offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

