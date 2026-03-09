Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in American Express Company $AXP

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 535,825 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 21,327 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $178,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,425,262 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $14,808,730,000 after purchasing an additional 581,369 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 11.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,487,316 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,282,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,746 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,881,546 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,950,095,000 after purchasing an additional 146,586 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at $1,897,335,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,620,873 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,473,966,000 after purchasing an additional 133,439 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $300.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.62. American Express Company has a 52-week low of $220.43 and a 52-week high of $387.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.01). American Express had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 15.00%.The company had revenue of ($17,139.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.69%.

Trending Headlines about American Express

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Express from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $328.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $328.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, January 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $352.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 27,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.01, for a total transaction of $9,599,024.25. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 20,394 shares in the company, valued at $7,138,103.94. This trade represents a 57.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 8,134 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.73, for a total transaction of $2,820,301.82. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,270,704.09. This trade represents a 46.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 73,944 shares of company stock worth $26,114,366 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co?brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

Featured Stories

