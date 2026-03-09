WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases Shares of 193,692 Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 193,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,909,000. Entegris comprises 0.7% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the third quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Entegris by 862.1% in the third quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Entegris by 260.8% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Entegris alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Daniel D. Woodland sold 30,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $3,981,428.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 46,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,007.60. The trade was a 39.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bertrand Loy sold 65,250 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total value of $7,804,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 306,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,651,135.42. The trade was a 17.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 228,082 shares of company stock worth $29,827,181 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entegris Stock Down 9.7%

ENTG opened at $112.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.01, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.47. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $142.50.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $823.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.04 million. Entegris had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Entegris has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.780 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho set a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Entegris from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on ENTG

Entegris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris’s product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.