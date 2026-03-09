WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires Shares of 96,400 EPAM Systems, Inc. $EPAM

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 96,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,536,000. EPAM Systems accounts for 0.5% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter worth $374,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 504.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 698,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $105,344,000 after acquiring an additional 582,966 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 42.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.0% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $146.13 on Monday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.57 and a 1 year high of $222.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.14 and its 200 day moving average is $177.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 13.57%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. EPAM Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.600-12.900 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.780 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $225.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.81.

Insider Activity at EPAM Systems

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $1,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,645 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,515. This trade represents a 24.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc is a global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services. The company partners with clients across industries—such as financial services, healthcare, retail, and technology—to design, develop, and maintain complex software applications and digital experiences. EPAM’s offerings include custom software development, application management, infrastructure management, quality assurance, and testing services, enabling organizations to accelerate digital transformation and enhance operational efficiency.

In addition to its core engineering capabilities, EPAM delivers a range of specialized services, including product design and consulting, data and analytics, cloud computing, DevOps, and cybersecurity.

