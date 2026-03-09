Celestia Price Hits $0.32 on Top Exchanges (TIA)

Celestia (TIA) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. During the last seven days, Celestia has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One Celestia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000472 BTC on major exchanges. Celestia has a market capitalization of $45.20 million and $26.44 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Celestia Token Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,163,303,430 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Buying and Selling Celestia

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,163,303,429.89975 with 889,396,304.488594 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 0.31880587 USD and is up 1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 343 active market(s) with $25,046,625.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

