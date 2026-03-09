RETARDIO (RETARDIO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $597.69 Thousand

RETARDIO (RETARDIO) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One RETARDIO token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, RETARDIO has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. RETARDIO has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $597.69 thousand worth of RETARDIO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,459.08 or 0.99424994 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

RETARDIO Profile

RETARDIO launched on January 31st, 2024. RETARDIO’s total supply is 999,671,379 tokens. RETARDIO’s official website is retardio.xyz. RETARDIO’s official Twitter account is @retardiolove.

Buying and Selling RETARDIO

According to CryptoCompare, “RETARDIO (RETARDIO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. RETARDIO has a current supply of 999,671,379 with 975,671,265 in circulation. The last known price of RETARDIO is 0.00188019 USD and is up 1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $590,734.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://retardio.xyz.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RETARDIO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RETARDIO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RETARDIO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

