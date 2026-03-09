cat in a dogs world (MEW) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 9th. In the last seven days, cat in a dogs world has traded 4% lower against the dollar. cat in a dogs world has a market cap of $51.34 million and $6.70 million worth of cat in a dogs world was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One cat in a dogs world token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,459.08 or 0.99424994 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
cat in a dogs world Profile
cat in a dogs world’s genesis date was March 25th, 2024. cat in a dogs world’s total supply is 88,888,888,888 tokens. cat in a dogs world’s official Twitter account is @mew. The official website for cat in a dogs world is mew.xyz.
Buying and Selling cat in a dogs world
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cat in a dogs world directly using US dollars.
