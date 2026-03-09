WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 191,437 Shares of BellRing Brands Inc. $BRBR

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 970.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191,437 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $7,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 92.0% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 56,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 27,127 shares in the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 108,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 86.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 62,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 29,101 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 9.4% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 615,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,357,000 after purchasing an additional 52,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 8.7% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 21,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BRBR shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, January 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

BellRing Brands Trading Up 2.5%

BRBR opened at $17.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average of $29.42. BellRing Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $79.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.69.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.44 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 64.79% and a net margin of 7.88%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company specializing in high?protein, better?for?you nutrition products. Formed in March 2020 as a spin?off from Post Holdings, the company focuses on delivering convenient protein solutions to health?conscious consumers through a portfolio of well?known and emerging brands.

The company’s product offerings include ready?to?drink protein shakes, protein powders, nutrition bars and other performance nutrition items. BellRing Brands’ flagship brands include Premier Protein, a line of shakes and bars designed for everyday protein supplementation, as well as Dymatize and PowerBar, which cater to athletes and active individuals seeking advanced sports nutrition formulas.

BellRing Brands markets its products primarily across North America, leveraging relationships with major retailers, wholesale clubs and e-commerce platforms to reach consumers in the United States and Canada.

