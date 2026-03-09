WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. $HOG

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 449.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 295,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,918 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $8,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth approximately $589,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 7.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,958,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,544,000 after acquiring an additional 886,998 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 615.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 52,875 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter valued at $792,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth $2,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rafeh Masood bought 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,640. This represents a 58.98% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Farley, Jr. sold 6,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $120,754.34. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,195.55. This represents a 28.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $19.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.42. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($1.52). The business had revenue of $496.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.21 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.03%.The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.93) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HOG shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 target price on Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc is a renowned American motorcycle manufacturer best known for its heavyweight cruiser and touring bikes. Founded in 1903 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company has built a strong reputation for producing distinctive motorcycles characterized by their signature V-twin engines, chrome finishes and robust frames. Harley-Davidson markets its products globally through a network of franchised dealerships and focuses on delivering an immersive brand experience to its customers, emphasizing lifestyle and community alongside its motorcycles.

In addition to its core motorcycle business, Harley-Davidson offers an extensive range of parts, accessories and apparel under its Genuine Motor Parts & Accessories and MotorClothes lines.

