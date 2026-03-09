WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 11,600 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 163.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Robbins Farley boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 54 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.2% in the third quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.0% during the third quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 1,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

MA opened at $521.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $465.59 and a 12 month high of $601.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $539.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $557.13.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 203.92% and a net margin of 45.65%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.07%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MA. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $739.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. HSBC raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Mastercard to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $620.00 to $735.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.61.

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

