Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 13,159 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 433,112 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $36,576,000 after buying an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 548,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $46,426,000 after acquiring an additional 16,428 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $6,099,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $3,491,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,438,902 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,596,931,000 after purchasing an additional 577,279 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX stock opened at $98.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Corporation has a 52-week low of $75.50 and a 52-week high of $106.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.87.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). Starbucks had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.400 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America set a $114.00 price target on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.22.

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks’ core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

