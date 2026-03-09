WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 104,905 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 104,905 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $13,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 6.2%

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $85.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,276.64, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.29. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $108.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $145.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.18 million. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.380 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Tonya Stevens sold 3,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $308,077.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 62,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,942,364.76. This represents a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Lederer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total value of $484,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 50,550 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,328. This represents a 9.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 37,853 shares of company stock worth $3,448,609 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LSCC. Robert W. Baird set a $120.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company’s product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice’s solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.